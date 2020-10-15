Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.07.

TWTR opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,562. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Twitter by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

