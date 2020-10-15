Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $68,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,698 shares of company stock worth $2,513,562. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

