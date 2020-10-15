U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0005

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. U Network has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $396,654.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

