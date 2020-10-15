Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

