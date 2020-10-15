Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.51.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $452,050,000 after buying an additional 2,037,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.