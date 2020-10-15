UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 390 price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

