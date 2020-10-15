UBS Group Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMWL. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of AMWL opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

