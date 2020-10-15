UBS Group Begins Coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STEP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ STEP opened at $25.33 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.