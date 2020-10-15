UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Euronext from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $112.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. Euronext has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

