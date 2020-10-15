UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $6.38 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.57.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

