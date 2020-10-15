UBS Group Upgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Buy

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of GTES opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after buying an additional 144,396 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 253,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 250,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

