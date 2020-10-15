UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $43.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

