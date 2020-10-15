UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.
UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.
NYSE UDR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.