UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

NYSE UDR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

