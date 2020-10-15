Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.50. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.18.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

