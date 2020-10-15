Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €47.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.