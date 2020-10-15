Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Uniper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.