United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.61 on Monday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.66) by ($0.50). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

