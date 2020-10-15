UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

