UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $353.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.04.

NYSE:UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

