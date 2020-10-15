UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $373.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $370.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.96.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

