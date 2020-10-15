UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $365.00 at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.94. The firm has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

