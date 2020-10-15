Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

U opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

