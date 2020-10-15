Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 7.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 209,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $616.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.