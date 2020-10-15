Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 49,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

