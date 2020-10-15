Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 709.8% in September

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 709.8% from the September 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Urban One stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Urban One has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter.

UONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

