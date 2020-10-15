US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. US Well Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 85,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Get US Well Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.