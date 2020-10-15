Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the September 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

USIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USIO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

