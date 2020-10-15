ValuEngine Lowers BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

