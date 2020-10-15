VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 195.8% in September

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,400 shares, an increase of 195.8% from the September 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 26,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,508. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

