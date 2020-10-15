Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 1,400.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 521.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

