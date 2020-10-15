Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.67 and a 200 day moving average of $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

