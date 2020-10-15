Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.25 ($127.35).

ETR VAR1 opened at €119.40 ($140.47) on Thursday. Varta AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of €138.70 ($163.18). The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of €121.69 and a 200-day moving average of €97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

