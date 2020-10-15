Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Shares of Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.00. Velocity Composites shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,237 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.16.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

