Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) & Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Financial Contrast

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Verastem alerts:

42.2% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verastem and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 2 0 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verastem currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Verastem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verastem is more favorable than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Verastem has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verastem and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $17.46 million 12.82 -$149.21 million ($2.00) -0.66 Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 621.35 -$8.91 million ($19.33) -0.11

Phio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -590.19% -189.37% -67.69% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.51% -66.70%

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. The indication in FL is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. In addition, it is developing the focal adhesion kinase inhibitor defactinib, which is being investigated in combination with immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of various different cancer types, including pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), mesothelioma, and other solid tumors. Verastem, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. The company also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity. In addition, it develops RXI-109, a Phase I/II clinical trial that reduces the progression of retinal scarring. The company has collaborations with the Center for Cancer Immune Therapy; Gustave Roussy; Medigene AG; PCI Biotech; and Karolinska Institutet. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.