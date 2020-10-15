Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

