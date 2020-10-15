Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 174,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.