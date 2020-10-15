Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.81.

VRTX opened at $271.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $173.62 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

