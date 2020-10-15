Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $283.00 to $267.00. The stock had previously closed at $271.46, but opened at $244.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $226.55, with a volume of 113,030 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.81.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.45 and its 200 day moving average is $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.