VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 increased their price target on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VF by 213.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

