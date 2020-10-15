ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $32.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.