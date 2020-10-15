ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. It is well poised to benefit from robust growth in Government Systems segment, backed by high bandwidth subscriber base. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by COVID-19. It announced the expansion of its residential Internet service to 14 more states in Brazil. The company enjoys favorable industry trends and is seeking opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary-wing aircraft that can emerge as a key profit churner. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional satellite communication providers. However, high R&D costs and in-flight connectivity weakness resulting from COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hinder Viasat’s revenue growth in fiscal 2021.”

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.24 on Monday. ViaSat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,712.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ViaSat by 49.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ViaSat by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ViaSat by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ViaSat by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 414.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

