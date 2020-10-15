Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 118,399 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

