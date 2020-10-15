ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $3.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.