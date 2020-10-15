Vitae 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $64.04 million and $1.44 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00028911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003272 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

