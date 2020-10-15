Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Vitru stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
About Vitru
