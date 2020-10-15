Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 176 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 176 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 164.33.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

