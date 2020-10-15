Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,803. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

