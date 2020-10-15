Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

VNT stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

