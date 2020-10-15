Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
VNT stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.
About Vontier
Further Reading: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.