Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VNT stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

