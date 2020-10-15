Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.26.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.